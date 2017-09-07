Irma could make landfall near Charleston

(AP) — The eye of Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest off the Dominican Republic’s northern coast as the Category 5 storm continues its destructive path over the Caribbean.

Authorities say the storm has killed at least 10 people.

Irma continues to move towards the mainland U.S. and could make landfall near Charleston as a category 1 storm late Monday after moving up the coast from Florida.

As of 5 a.m. EDT Thursday, the hurricane was centered about 95 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and is moving at about 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 180 mph.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Katia has prompted a hurricane warning in Mexico in the state of Veracruz. That hurricane is centered about 195 miles (310 kilometers) northeast of Veracruz, Mexico. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is stationary with little overall motion expected though late Thursday.

