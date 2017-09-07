L.L. Bean recalls toddler fleece pullovers

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – L.L. Bean is recalling fleece pullovers for toddlers because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the pullovers were sold in sizes 2T, 3T, and 4T and in three colors — deep garnet (red), heather gray, and light lilac.

Consumers should contact L.L. Bean for a full refund. L.L. Bean is contacting its customers directly.

No injuries have been reported.

