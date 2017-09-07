Local Photographer Selling Dudoir Calendars

A year after she started offering “dudoir photo shoots,” which is the male version of budoir photo shoots, local photographer Jennifer Rae Grimes has decided to produce a calendar of dudoir shots by popular demand. All proceeds will benefit the Greenville Shriners Hospital and the calendar will feature a different man and theme for each month. Jennifer Martin tagged along for the hilarious photo shoot.

To be an advertised sponsor on the calendar, contact the Jennifer on Mane hair salon. Calendars will be sold there for $15 each once they go into production.