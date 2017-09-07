⚠️ Mandatory evacuation for Savannah issued by Gov. Deal

Irma Track and Strength 11 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (AP) – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has issued mandatory evacuation order for city of Savannah, other coastal areas, starting Saturday.

