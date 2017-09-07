McMaster cancels overseas Commerce trip as Irma approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials will be in Germany next week to recruit jobs at the world’s biggest show for the automotive industry, but Hurricane Irma is keeping Gov. Henry McMaster at home.

The 67th International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, was going to be McMaster’s first time leading an overseas economic development trip. But the trip could coincide with the state’s first major hurricane strike in nearly 28 years.

Commerce spokeswoman Adrienne Fairwell said Thursday the agency’s director, Bobby Hitt, will instead lead the team. Hitt and another agency executive plan to leave Sunday and stay for the week. Eight meetings with company CEOs are already scheduled.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley twice attended the biennial event.

South Carolina is home to about 400 auto makers and their suppliers.

