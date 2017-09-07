Mom battling terminal brain tumor gives birth

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming mother who opted to continue a pregnancy instead of undergoing treatment on a terminal brain tumor has given birth to her daughter.

Since being diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme in April, Carrie DeKlyen has gone through brain surgeries and suffered a stroke. Currently doctors are keeping her comfortable in the intensive care unit at University of Michigan Hospital, but Carrie remains unresponsive.

Despite facing immeasurable obstacles, Carrie managed to bring Life Lynn DeKlyen into the world. Doctors delivered her via cesarean section Wednesday evening.

“They felt that her best chance of survival was to deliver her,” Life’s aunt and Carrie’s sister-in-law Sonya Nelson told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday, adding that her name was determined long before they learned the sex of the baby.

Two weeks ago, doctors determined Life was not gaining the weight she was supposed to and therefore opted to deliver her at just 24 weeks and five days.

She weighs 1 pound and 4 ounces.

“Doctors say [Life]’s doing better than they could’ve expected at this time, so we are very happy that she’s doing so well,” Nelson added.

Carrie was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in April. A month later, she learned she was pregnant. Since then, Carrie’s story has been chronicled in the Cure 4 Carrie Facebook page.

“It has helped our family tremendously. My brother (Carrie’s husband) loves to read all of the messages. It really helps him get through each day,” Nelson added.

Nick DeKlyen has not left his wife’s side since her diagnosis.

The couple has five other kids, ranging from 2 to 18 years old. They will grow up knowing the brave decision their mom and dad made to bring them another sibling.

“I just want people to know how proud we are of Carrie,” Nelson said. “She is an amazing inspiration and I am so proud to call her family… she made the ultimate sacrifice by giving up herself for her child and that’s just what moms do.”

