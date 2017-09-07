PC Game Versus The Citadel Moved To Clinton

Presbyterian College

CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College football team’s matchup with The Citadel, originally scheduled for Saturday in Charleston, S.C., has been moved to Clinton, S.C. due the impending threat of Hurricane Irma. Kickoff is now slated for noon at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

The relocation of the game gives PC eight home games for 2017 and extends the upcoming home stand to seven straight for the Blue Hose. It will be the first meeting between the two teams in Clinton since 1937.

Ticket information and additional details will be announced as soon as they are finalized on Thursday.