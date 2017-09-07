Ride to the Rock set for Sept. 16

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Ride to the Rock is set for September 16.

The ride benefits Pickens Rotary Club and funds will be used to support the YMCA mentor program and improvements to the Doodle Trail.

Ride to the Rock starts in downtown Pickens at the amphitheater and riders can choose from three routes along Highway 11 where you’ll see beautiful views of Table Rock and Caesar’s Head.

The fee to ride is $40 and includes a t-shirt, BBQ and a beer at the beer garden.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the ride starts at nine.

Click or tap here for details.