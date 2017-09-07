Salsarita’s taco eating contest pits firefighters against deputies

Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill recently opened its newest location in Boiling Springs.

Today the restaurant held a grand opening celebration which included a taco eating contest that pitted local firemen against Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies.

Staff from the Upstate family resource center also took part and one of them chiropractor Dwayne Hoskins walked away the winner.

Ten percent of all total sales for the day will benefit the Upstate Family Resource Center.

They provide families tools, guidance, and encouragement to become self-sufficient and strong.