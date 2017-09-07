SC police chief arrested for domestic violence

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Atlantic Beach Police Chief was arrested Thursday for a domestic violence incident after an investigation was launched earlier this week, according to Conway police.
A press release from Sgt. Darren Alston says officers began looking into allegations of a domestic violence incident on Tuesday. Officers confirm the alleged incident happened on September 1, at a home on Hwy 905 in Conway.
Over the course of the investigation, warrants were obtained for domestic violence first degree and unlawful conduct towards a child for 31-year-old Timothy Taylor of Myrtle Beach. Sgt. Alston confirms Taylor is the Chief of Police for the Town of Atlantic Beach.
Taylor turned himself in Thursday and was transported to Horry County Detention Center, according to Conway police. Taylor’s photo has not yet been posted on the detention center’s website.
More stories you may like on 7News
Greenville business owner survives Irma in Puerto Rico
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many Caribbean islands are now dealing with the devastation Hurricane Irma left behind. Some Upstate families have…
Upstate farm opening doors for hurricane evacuees and their livestock
BELTON, SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County woman is opening her home and farm to any hurricane evacuees. Kathy Whitby said during natural disast…
Relatively low Harvey death toll is ‘astounding’ to experts
Harvey has so far killed at least 70 people who drowned in floods, got crushed by trees and died during power outages — a surprisingly low t…
Upstate group helping veterans start their own business
An Upstate group is helping veterans get back to work, and even start their own business.
Anderson Co. man arrested on numerous child porn charges
An Anderson County man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.