SLED investigating sexual assault claims against Greenville Co. sheriff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The State Law Enforcement Division confirms with 7 News that it’s investigating the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and allegations against Sheriff Will Lewis.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said it requested SLED to investigate those allegations after learning about them.

A woman who says she’s a former sheriff’s office employee said in a blog post that she was sexually assaulted by the sheriff earlier this year while out of town on a business trip.

She also claims emotional and mental abuse, and stalking.

The woman said she resigned in April.

The sheriff’s office said it contacted SLED when it became aware of the allegations. They had no further comments.

On Thursday, SLED confirmed it has opened an investigation and that it would be inappropriate to comment further right now.