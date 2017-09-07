Spartanburg man arrested for beating that sent man to hospital

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a Spartanburg man severely injured another man in a beating.

Bryant Keith Stripling, 42, of Spartanburg is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

An arrest warrant states Stripling repeatedly hit and kicked the victim and “caused great bodily injury” when he hit the victim in the head with a pistol on July 29.

The victim’s family found him bleeding and lying in a ditch beside the driveway of his Spartanburg home, according to a police report.

The victim was severely beaten and unable to speak.

A report states the victim’s nose and a bone near his eye were broken, his eyes were swollen shut and he had lacerations.

The victim told police he was attacked by men who accused him of breaking into a neighbor’s house and identified Stripling as one of the attackers.

Stripling was jailed Tuesday and remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.