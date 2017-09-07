What to put in your hurricane prep kit

Here is a list of recommended items for your hurricane preparation kit, according to SC Emergency Management.
- South Carolina Hurricane Guide
- Flashlight(s) with extra batteries
- Portable radio with extra batteries
- Extra charger for your mobile devices
- NOAA Weather Radio
- Non-perishable food for a least 3 days
- Bottled water (2 gallons per person per day)
- First Aid Kit with prescription medications
- Bedding and clothing for each family member
- Blankets and towels
- Plastic dishes / eating utensils
- Rain jackets / pants
- Sunscreen / sunglasses / mosquito repellent
- Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication)
- Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records)
- Sanitary supplies
- Toothbrush, toothpaste
- Soap, shampoo and personal hygiene items
- Copies of important documents
- Driver’s license, Social Security car, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.
- Cash, enough to full up your vehicle with gas
Here is a list of recommended items for your hurricane preparation kit, according to SC Emergency Management.
