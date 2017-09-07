What to put in your hurricane prep kit

Here is a list of recommended items for your hurricane preparation kit, according to SC Emergency Management.

  • South Carolina Hurricane Guide
  • Flashlight(s) with extra batteries
  • Portable radio with extra batteries
  • Extra charger for your mobile devices
  • NOAA Weather Radio
  • Non-perishable food for a least 3 days
  • Bottled water (2 gallons per person per day)
  • First Aid Kit with prescription medications
  • Bedding and clothing for each family member
  • Blankets and towels
  • Plastic dishes / eating utensils
  • Rain jackets / pants
  • Sunscreen / sunglasses / mosquito repellent
  • Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication)
  • Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records)
  • Sanitary supplies
  • Toothbrush, toothpaste
  • Soap, shampoo and personal hygiene items
  • Copies of important documents
  • Driver’s license, Social Security car, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.
  • Cash, enough to full up your vehicle with gas

