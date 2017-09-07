What to put in your hurricane prep kit

...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE IRMA VERY NEAR THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS AND HEADING FOR THE BAHAMAS... ...HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTH COAST OF CUBA... As of 5:00 PM EDT Thu Sep 7 the center of Irma was located near 20.9, -71.1 with movement WNW at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure was 922 mb with maximum sustained winds of about 175 mph.