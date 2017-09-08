3 officers, woman hit after police chase

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Upstate officers were hit by a car following a chase on Thursday night.

Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison said two of his officers and a Pickens County sheriff’s deputy were hurt after a chase on Highway 123.

A suspect crashed into the woods and ran following a police chase. There was a passenger in the car. 7News is told the passenger was taken out of the car and another car hit the three officers and the woman.

The Easley police officers are expected to be OK. In a Facebook post, Chief Tollison said the two officers had minor injuries and are in good spirits.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy also suffered minor injuries. He has been treated and released from a hospital.

The deputy was on patrol when he stopped to assist the Easley officers after spotting them in the median of Highway 123 near Ross Avenue with emergency equipment activated, Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a statement.

Hashe said the deputy was not involved in a chase.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.