AMBER Alert issued for missing teen in NC

WILSON, NC (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teenager in North Carolina in need of emergency medical care.

Police in Wilson, NC say Dontay Barnes is believed to be with his sisters, Ciera Barnes and/or Shiree Murchinson.

Dontay Barnes is 16-years-old and is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be in a purple and black Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or 911.