Animal Evacuations

Greenville, SC (WSPA)

Greenville County Animal Care shelter is opening its doors and cages for cats and dogs coming from Florida and the Carolina coast.

The pets are documented, healthy and adoptable.

The shelter is busy with new faces and new friends,

Getting out of Irma’s way, But it is a chance for many in the upstate to gain a new family member and make space for more to come.

After a long flight “you’re clear to land” and a brief delay dogs and cats evacuated from the coast, out of Irma’s path….. are finally in Greenville.

Anthony Hoots is the pilot of the plane and had to endure the smell, “it was good for the first hour then it started getting bad”

These animals are not strays, they’re from shelters sitting in Irma’s path.

Anthony flew the 2 and Half hour flight from Charleston with, “16 cats and one dog, they were quiet”

This is the first load of many expected during the course of evacuations. Anthony says he’s glad to be on the ground, “It didn’t smell the greatest in the end, but we got here safe.”

These fur babies have their shots, they’ve been vetted, certified and have their papers.

Paula Church is with Greenville County Animal Care, “People love their animals they love their pets and we have a responsibility to look out for them and make sure they’re cared for that’s really what we’re here to do. ”

These animals need homes, so the shelter is offering free adoptions to those who qualify. Paula says they want to keep the animals moving, “The more animals we can get out of the shelter the more animals we can help coming in”

The hope is for brighter days for these precious little ones hoping to find their forever home.

All of the animals brought in from neighboring states are available for adoption.

The Hilton Head Humane Association has been coordinating with Spartanburg County Officials on evacuation plans for animals there.

Some will permanently go to Atlanta and Washington the rest will temporarily be housed in a Spartanburg warehouse.

The Berkeley Animal Center is also relocating nearly 50 cats and dogs to the paws animal shelter in Anderson. Those pets need a home.