Boy found alone in dirty Upstate motel room, mom charged, say deputies

SPARTANBURG. S.C. (WSPA)- A woman is facing child neglect charges after deputies say they found her son alone in a motel room in “deplorable living conditions”, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The report says it happened Tuesday at an address listed for the Caroline Inn & Suites on Hospitality Drive in Spartanburg.

A maintenance worker found a 9-year-old boy in the room alone and called 911. The deputy said the boy was very upset and crying when they spoke and that he was worried if he was going to be ok.

The report says the boy’s mother left with her other child after he woke up that morning. The report lists the mother as Kaneshia Lashay Wilson of Jonesville.

The deputy called Wilson and told her to come back to the motel. While he was waiting, he said he noticed clothes all over the motel room floor, dirty dishes in around the kitchen sink, trash on the bed and bugs all in the living space and bathroom.

The deputy said he also saw dirty wet clothes and towels on the bathroom floor and bugs crawling inside the tub.

The report says because of the living conditions, the deputy called the SC Department of Social Services.

When Wilson arrived back to the motel with her other child, she was arrested and charged with abandonment of a minor child and unlawful neglect.

Both children were placed in DSS custody.