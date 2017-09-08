Greer assisted living facility welcomes residents from the coast

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – People in medical facilities along the coast are evacuating. Governor Henry McMaster ordered the evacuations for hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and substance abuse facilities in eight coastal counties yesterday.

Thrive at Greer, an assisted living home, is preparing to accept residents from their sister facility in Murrells Inlet.

Staff in Greer says the residents from the coast will be leaving at 7 a.m., and they’re expecting them here sometime tomorrow afternoon.

They say they’ve been preparing since they got the phone call yesterday. Tim Cook, the president of Thrive at Greer says they will be welcoming 36 residents and 16 staff members from their sister location.

“To be here, to be safe, and if, hey, they get to go back in two days or 24 hours, that’s wonderful, but doing the right thing and providing that care is super important right now,” Cook said.

Cook says they’ve purchased extra food, set up more beds, and are looking for entertainment for the residents.

“We’re excited to be able to bless and take care of some people that are in need,” Cook said.

He said they first alerted the current 53 residents and their families. The residents say they’re happy to be a helping hand.

“It gives me a great pleasure that this facility is opening its doors to those people who are coming under real stress conditions,” John A. Simmons, a Thrive resident, said.

Simmons is part of the welcoming committee.

“When you get to be 70-, 80-years-old, you don’t like change too much, and it’s going to be probably a little difficult for them making that transition,” Simmons said.

However, Simmons says he’s going to work to make it a little easier for them.

“When they get here, we’re going to stress kindness and love and make them feel welcome and help them get over that stress of moving from one place to another,” Simmons said.

Upstate hospitals are also on standby. Greenville Health Systems says they are expecting to get a handful of patients from the coast.