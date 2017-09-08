Man arrested after high speed chase in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Laurens County arrested a man after a chase at high speeds, Friday evening.

25-year-old Quienzavius Terrell Rogers was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Lights and Sirens, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop Rogers in his silver Pontiac Grand Prix just after 6:00pm for a traffic offense.

Deputies were able to deploy stop sticks in Rogers path which disabled his car on Highway 49 near Laurens Academy School.

Rogers then ran from the scene but deputies say they were able to capture him in a field a few minutes later.

Rogers has been taken to the Laurens County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.