NC Mountain State Fair, SC Apple Festival happening this weekend

(WSPA) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair opens Friday and lasts through the September 17th at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher.

There will be the usual rides, games and fair food. They’ve added new entertainment shows this year, like the High Dive Firemen Show and the Dakota and Friends Dinosaur Show.

Admission ranges from $5 to $9 at the gate.

Click or tap here for details.

The Swamp Rabbit Music Fest is Saturday at the Swamp Rabbit Inn in Travelers Rest. They have a great lineup of musicians from the Upstate. They’ll also have food trucks and local vendors. You can check it out from 5PM until 10PM. Tickets are $10 if you get them ahead of time. They’ll go up to $15 on Saturday.

You can still get your apple fix with the South Carolina Apple Festival. They’ll have food vendors and live entertainment. It’s happening today and tomorrow on Main Street in downtown Westminster.

Click or tap here for more on the festival.