COLUMBUS, OH (WSPA) – Police in Columbus, Ohio say a SWAT team made an arrest at the scene of an active shooter at a high school.

Columbus Police tweeted they were on the scene of an active shooter at Scioto High School on Friday morning. Police went back to social media minutes later to say an arrest was made and a gun was taken.

No injuries were reported.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017