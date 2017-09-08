SC Hurricane Irma hotline activated

Columbia, S.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – Residents in South Carolina who have questions about Hurricane Irma can now call the state’s toll-free hotline. Operators with the Public Information Phone System (PIPS) are available 24 hours a day for as long as is needed.

If you have questions about Hurricane Irma, such as about the state’s response or safety precautions you should take, call this hotline:

S.C. PUBLIC INFORMATION PHONE SYSTEM

1-866-246-0133

The state Emergency Operations Center is now fully activated at Operating Condition Three as state agencies prepare for any possible effects from Hurricane Irma. OPCON 3 ensures the appropriate specific hazard emergency plans are activated and ready should an emergency situation be imminent.

For more information, visit scemd.org or follow @SCEMD on Twitter and Facebook.

