CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE HURRICANE TRACKER
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Emergency officials in South Carolina are warning residents to remain alert as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Forecasts early Friday showed the storm likely to head north through Florida and into Georgia and Tennessee. But Derrec Becker with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the path is too uncertain for people to relax.
Becker said Friday morning it is important for South Carolinians to review emergency plans and to prepare for high winds and heavy rains.
He noted South Carolina is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew last year and massive flooding in 2015. A decision on evacuations could come Friday afternoon. Those evacuations could start Saturday morning and include some lane reversals on roads leading from the coast.
McMaster said the state is prepared to open 200 shelters if needed.
CAN’T SEE MAPS OR GRAPHICS IN APP? CLICK HERE
Hurricane
SC officials watching Hurricane Irma’s approach
Emergency officials in South Carolina are warning residents to remain alert as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Irma weakens to Category 4 hurricane on path to Florida
Irma weakened from a Category 5 storm to Category 4 on Friday morning with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph, but it remained a powerful …
Upstate shelters, temporary housing available for Irma evacuees
By Kirsten Glavin Kglavin@wspa.com @kirstenglavin GREENVILLE, SC – After seeing the aftermath of hurricane Harvey, many groups in the Upst…
Greenville business owner survives Irma in Puerto Rico
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many Caribbean islands are now dealing with the devastation Hurricane Irma left behind. Some Upstate families have…
If SC evacuation is issued, these are the routes
SC Gov. Henry McMaster says they are considering ordering evacuations for the South Carolina coast.
Duke Energy prepares for historic Hurricane Irma in the Carolinas
As forecasts increasingly predict that Hurricane Irma is expected to have significant impacts in North Carolina and South Carolina, Duke Ene…
What to put in your hurricane prep kit
Here is a list of recommended items for your hurricane preparation kit, according to SC Emergency Management.
Former Navy Officer Talks about Irma
Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) While Hurricane Irma is putting thousands of lives in danger on land, the navy is on the move getting ships ready for…
Download the SC hurricane guide
The SC Emergency Management Division has created a guide for you to prepare for the storm.
How to prepare your manufactured home for the storm
Manufactured Housing Institute of South Carolina has released tips on how to prepare your manufactured home for a major storm.
NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER UPDATES
- Summary for Hurricane Irma (AT1/AL112017)...CORE OF HURRICANE IRMA FORECAST TO MOVE BETWEEN THE CENTRAL BAHAMAS AND THE NORTH COAST OF CUBA TODAY... As of 8:00 AM EDT Fri Sep 8 the center of Irma was located near 21.8, -74.7 with movement WNW at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure was 927 mb with maximum sustained winds of about 150 mph.
- Hurricane Irma Public Advisory Number 37A...CORE OF HURRICANE IRMA FORECAST TO MOVE BETWEEN THE CENTRAL BAHAMAS AND THE NORTH COAST OF CUBA TODAY... Location: 21.8°N 74.7°W Max sustained: 150 mph Moving: WNW at 16 mph Min pressure: 927 mb Issued at 800 AM EDT Fri Sep 08 2017
- Spanish Language Public Advisory Issued at 800 AM EDT VIERNES 8 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2017
- Hurricane Irma Forecast Advisory Number 37Issued at 0900 UTC FRI SEP 08 2017
- Hurricane Irma Forecast Discussion Number 37Issued at 500 AM EDT Fri Sep 08 2017
- Spanish Language Tropical Cyclone Discussion Issued at 500 AM AST VIERNES 7 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2017
- Hurricane Irma Wind Speed Probabilities Number 37Issued at 0900 UTC FRI SEP 08 2017
- Hurricane Irma Graphics5-Day Uncertainty Track last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:40:50 GMT Wind Speed Probabilities last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 09:24:18 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Probabilistic Storm Surge GraphicsProbabilistic Storm Surge Graphics last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 09:37:51 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Potential Storm Surge Flooding MapPotential Storm Surge Flooding Map last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:00:05 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Storm Surge Watch/Warning MapStorm Surge Watch/Warning Map last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 08:49:37 GMT
- Local Statement for Miami, FLIssued at 535 AM EDT Fri Sep 8 2017
- Local Statement for Tampa Bay Area, FLIssued at 600 AM EDT Fri Sep 8 2017
- Local Statement for Melbourne, FLIssued at 613 AM EDT Fri Sep 8 2017
- Local Statement for Key West, FLIssued at 813 AM EDT Fri Sep 8 2017
- Hurricane Irma 5-Day Track, Uncertainty Cone, Warnings (.shp)GIS Data last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:41:23 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Best Track Information (.shp)GIS Data last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:41:23 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Best Track Information (.kmz)GIS Data last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:41:23 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Forecast Information (.shp)GIS Data last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:41:23 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Probabilistic Storm Surge (.shp)GIS Data last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 09:38:02 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Probabilistic Storm Surge (.kmz)GIS Data last updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 09:38:19 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Information by ATCF XML PrototypeIssued at Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:38:59 GMT. This is only a prototype and the file format may change without notice.