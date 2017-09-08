Simpsonville man charged in deadly crash on I-385

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a Simpsonville man was under the influence when he hit another vehicle and fatally injured a driver on Interstate 385.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near Mauldin.

David Godino Jr., 30, of Simpsonville rear ended a car on I-385, according to Hovis.

The other driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

Hovis said the victim was taken to a hospital where they later died from injuries.

The victim is a 54-year-old from Simpsonville.

Godino has been charged with felony DUI.

He’s in the Greenville County Detention Center under no bond, according to jail records.