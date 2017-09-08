Swamp Rabbit Music Fest planned for Saturday

TRAVELERS REST, SC (PRESS RELEASE)– Local Green and Swamp Rabbit Inn and Properties are joining forces to throw a music festival combining area musicians and original songs at the new Swamp Rabbit Inn TR, located in downtown Travelers Rest at 426 S. Main Street, Travelers Rest, SC 29690. The music festival will be held on September 9 from 5pm – 10pm and will feature local songwriters performing their original work throughout the day. There will be food trucks, craft beer and wine and local vendors and makers. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and $5 for students. Free parking is available on site and attendees are encouraged to bike up to the event on the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Local Green musicians and Feed & Seed a non-profit organized to facilitate the local food movement.

Local Green is a homegrown organization bringing together upstate musicians, songwriters, artisans, culinary adventurers, and visual artists. The collective was founded by musicians based in Greenville, SC and Asheville, NC. Now entering its third year, Local Green strives to support earnest and unique artists from the upstate, Asheville, and Charleston areas. From singer-songwriters playing their own, original material to large-ensemble dance parties, from local festivals to an ongoing podcast series, Local Green aims to highlight some of the musical talent active in the region. This largely informal network helps to assist and support its member artists as they develop their musical and personal selves.

Swamp Rabbit Inn and Properties started with the flagship six bedroom inn at 1 Logan Street in downtown Greenville, SC and has expanded opening the Swamp Rabbit Inn TR in March of 2017 and six other properties along the Swamp Rabbit Trail offering short-term lodging options and a local experience. Owner, Wendy Lynam, shares a love of live music and has collaborated with several Local Green musicians at the Truck Inn Tuesday events offered at the Swamp Rabbit Inn. The Swamp Rabbit Inn TR is a great location for individual room rentals and larger groups as it offers plenty of parking and a pool. Our new location is perfect for Furman families and travelers wanting a hip mountain town stay close to the best cycling and hiking in the Upstate. “We like to showcase our other properties by inviting the public into our space with fun events like the Swamp Rabbit Music Fest” Lynam explains.

Music starts at 5:00 PM and will feature short, but energetic sets by these local musicians:

-Doug Jones

-Rush Morgan

-Jill Sprague

-Lindsay Holler (from CHS)

-Lesley Smith

-Mark Dye

-LOZ

-Hillary Keane Duo

This is a family friendly, pet friendly event and will go on rain or shine! Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and set up on the front lawn to hang out and listen to some great local musicians all day and into the night.

For more information and advance tickets visit http://www.swamprabbitinn.com or call 864-517-4617 or email swamprabbitinn@gmail.com