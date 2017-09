GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Simpsonville.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Fairview Road.

Troopers report the road is blocked near Harrison Bridge Road.

No immediate details were available from the coroner’s office.

