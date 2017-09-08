Union County High featured in HSRZ Kickoff

UNION CO. (WSPA)– It’s week three of high school football. Our High School Red Zone Kickoff on Daybreak features the Union County Yellowjackets. They take on the Spartanburg High Vikings Friday night at 7:30. Union County is looking for its first win of the season. Spartanburg comes into the game with a 1-2 record.
Other games include:
SC
Lincoln Co. (GA)/Abbeville
Hanna/BHP
Pendleton/Berea
Southside/Blacksburg
Liberty/Blue Ridge
Rock Hill/Boiling Springs
Indian Land/Broome
Byrnes/Northwestern
Travelers Rest/Carolina
Chapman/Chesnee
Greenville/CCES
Aiken/Clinton
Crescent/Palmetto
Greer/Daniel
SCS/Dixie
Easley/Wren
Polk Co/Landrum
Wade Hampton/Eastside
Ninety Six/Emerald
Gaffney/Harding Univ.
Goose Creek/Greenwood
Mann/Hillcrest
laurens/Irmo
Woodmont/mauldin
Pickens/West-Oak
Powdersville/Seneca
St. Joe’s/Woodruff
Great Falls/Ware Shoals
Sestside/S. aiken
NC
E. Henderson/Chase
Owen/Hendersonville
E. Rutherford/Burns
R-S Central/Pisgah
Open: Dorman, Riverside, Walhalla, N. Henderson