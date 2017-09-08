Union County High featured in HSRZ Kickoff

UNION CO. (WSPA)– It’s week three of high school football. Our High School Red Zone Kickoff on Daybreak features the Union County Yellowjackets. They take on the Spartanburg High Vikings Friday night at 7:30. Union County is looking for its first win of the season. Spartanburg comes into the game with a 1-2 record.

Other games include:

SC

Lincoln Co. (GA)/Abbeville

Hanna/BHP

Pendleton/Berea

Southside/Blacksburg

Liberty/Blue Ridge

Rock Hill/Boiling Springs

Indian Land/Broome

Byrnes/Northwestern

Travelers Rest/Carolina

Chapman/Chesnee

Greenville/CCES

Aiken/Clinton

Crescent/Palmetto

Greer/Daniel

SCS/Dixie

Easley/Wren

Polk Co/Landrum

Wade Hampton/Eastside

Ninety Six/Emerald

Gaffney/Harding Univ.

Goose Creek/Greenwood

Mann/Hillcrest

laurens/Irmo

Woodmont/mauldin

Pickens/West-Oak

Powdersville/Seneca

St. Joe’s/Woodruff

Great Falls/Ware Shoals

Sestside/S. aiken

NC

E. Henderson/Chase

Owen/Hendersonville

E. Rutherford/Burns

R-S Central/Pisgah

Open: Dorman, Riverside, Walhalla, N. Henderson