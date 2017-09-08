Upstate school districts & universities plan for Irma

(WSPA) – Area school districts and universities are releasing updates on their plans for Hurricane Irma next week.

GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Greenville County Schools are scheduled to be OPEN on Monday and Tuesday.

The district says that if after the 5:00pm National Hurricane Center’s briefing shows deteriorating conditions for the Upstate, they will re-evaluate school closures.

SPARTANBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT FIVE

Officials with Spartanburg School District Five say they will not be making a decision on whether to be open or closed until later in the weekend.

The district says school buses cannot operate if sustained winds are over 30 miles per hour.

ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE

District officials with Anderson District One say they will make a final deicision on school closings after a Sunday afternoon conference call with emergency management officials.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA – COLUMBIA CAMPUS

The Columbia campus of the University of South Carolina will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday morning at 10:00am.

FURMAN UNIVERSITY

Furman University officials say the campus is scheduled to operate on a normal schedule on Monday and Tuesday.

All classes will take place as scheduled.