Local Photographer Selling Dudoir Calendars - A year after she started offering “dudoir photo shoots,” which is the male version of budoir photo shoots, local photographer Jennifer Rae G…

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Florida evacuations ahead of Irma, DACA and the Dream Act, tiger roaming ATL suburb shot by cops and did the Re…

Bootleg Bakery - On the Food Scene tonight, sweet treats with a bootleg twist. Katie Zerndt is here to tell about Bootleg Bakery featuring sweet treats made …

Makeup The Kim Kardashian Way - It's Work It Wednesday and tonight we're talking about makeup the way Kim Kardashian does it! Natalie Marzouca just got back from a session …

Upstate Live Music Loves Texas Benefit Concert - Upstate musicians are coming together on Thursday to help Texas and they need your help to send their love to the area recovering from "hurr…

Dolly Parton’s Niece Heidi Parton to Release Album in October - Dolly Parton’s niece Heidi Parton, a longtime performer at Dollywood, is getting ready to drop her first album! She was in Greenville to sho…

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, watching hurricane Irma, Royal baby number 3, Beyonce's birthday celebration, fines for being tardy, and there'…

Historic Morganton Festival - The Historic Morganton Festival is happening this weekend!

Help Animals Find Homes - The Spartanburg Humane Society is at capacity right now and needs your help to find forever homes for the adoptable animals. Angel Cox is he…