College students evacuate to NGU from SC coast

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Upstate is already hosting Hurricane Irma evacuees. In addition to a few families, a group of Charleston Southern University students is now being housed at North Greenville University.

The eleven CSU international students are from around the world, including Austria, Brazil, South Africa, China, Serbia, and Finland.

“They are unfamiliar with hurricanes in almost all of the situations of the students we have here with us,” said CSU International Programs Director Stephanie LeVan who accompanied the students. “A hurricane is a foreign concept.”

It’s a concept that LeVan says had her evacuating with students before when Hurricane Matthew forced them to flee the South Carolina coast last year.

“We were in a situation knowing that our international students didn’t have anywhere to go,” she said. “We needed a concrete plan for a hurricane so we contacted North Greenville University a few months ago.”

This year, NGU opened its doors to the families of their students, and the international students when LeVan says Charleston Southern closed its campus as Hurricane Irma started to approach.

“They [school leaders] didn’t want us to be stuck in the traffic of the evacuees from Florida,” said LeVan.

LeVan brought her family too, including the furry ones.

“Pets become part of your family and to leave them behind is like leaving a family member behind,” said her daughter Julia.

LeVan says she’s grateful to NGU for its accommodations as her students’ safety is very important.

“Treating them [students] like we would treat our own children and that we would protect them,” she said.

The students have been out exploring the area, since arriving Friday.

There’s no word on just how long they’ll be staying at NGU before returning to the coast.