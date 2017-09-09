Emergency shelters opening up in SC

Emergency centers will be open and available for both residents and visitors in South Carolina on Saturday.

According to the State Emergency Management Department, shelters will be open at the following locations across South Carolina:

Colleton County – OPEN AT 9 a.m.

Colleton County Middle School

1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr.

Walterboro, S.C.

Jasper County – OPEN AT 10 a.m.

Ridgeland High Junior-Elementary Complex

250 Jaguar Trail

Ridgeland, S.C.

Richland County – OPEN AT NOON

Dent Middle School

2721 Decker Blvd.

Columbia, S.C.

SCEMD says that people should use shelters as a last resort and if there are emergency plans in place that include finding friends or relatives to stay with.

If you must use a shelter to avoid the storm, it is advised to bring personal pillows, blankets and potentially air mattresses or cots, as these may not be available at each location.

If you have a restricted diet, then please bring those specialty food items with you.

Additional shelters will be opened based on need. Current shelter status is updated automatically online at WWW.SCEMD.ORG/SHELTERS-RSS.