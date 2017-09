GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A family was able to escape after their house caught fire, Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 1:30pm at the home on Franklin Oaks Lane.

Officials say the family was able to get out of the home after they were alerted by neighbors of smoke coming from their home.

Firefighters say the fire was in the attic when they arrived.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The house suffered significant damage in the fire.