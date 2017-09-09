Girl scouts experience outdoors in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Girl Scouts in South Carolina got a chance to experience the outdoors in downtown Spartanburg, Saturday.

In a partnership with Cabela’s, the Spartanburg Downtown Association, and the Local Hiker, the Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands experienced “Fall Into the Outdoors.”

Scouts were able to experience an inflatable archery range, inflatable safe BB gun range, fly fishing demos, and an interactive campsite.

“It’s teaching the girls about outdoor skills,” says Dawn Scruggs. “We do more than sell cookies, learn how to make swaps, fishing, archery, all kinds of outdoor adventure and stuff.”

The event was located across from Morgan Square and was free and offered a chance to join the Girl Scouts.