Help find missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville Co. are searching for a missing man with symptoms of dementia, 77-year-old Vicente Antonio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was last seen on City View Street in Greenville Saturday afternoon around 2:30pm.

Deputies and K9’s are searching the area and the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay clear of the area to keep from contaminating a potential odor for the dogs to follow.

Rodriguez is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds and is wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.