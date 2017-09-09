Lightning strikes hurricane hunter aircraft with news crew on board

BILOXI, Mississippi (WKRG) — A news crew from WKRG in Mobile, AL was with hurricane hunters flying into Hurricane Irma Saturday morning when a lightning strike hit the plane.

They were in the air when the plane was struck. Pilots believe it happened sometime shortly after takeoff from Keesler Air Force Base.

The lightning strike was believed to be minor and hit the front end of the modified C-130 aircraft leaving some damage. The aircraft will be grounded for some time to fix the damage, but it is unknown how long.

On the trip to Irma they received the breaking information that Irma was downgraded to a category 3 Hurricane.

The plane will go to the shop for repairs, but will be back in the air and hunting Hurricane Irma as soon as possible.