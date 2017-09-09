NC opens shelters for Irma evacuees, including Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina has opened four shelters for hurricane evacuees across the state.

NC Emergency management says the shelters have been opened in Hendersonville, Dallas, Smithfield, and Huntersville with help from the American Red Cross and county emergency managers.

All of the shelters can accommodate pets.

“We have seen significant numbers of evacuees stopping at our interstate visitor centers and rest areas seeking lodging, and there are few hotel rooms remaining available,” says NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “These shelters will provide a temporary safe place for people and their pets to rest as they wait for Hurricane Irma to pass.”

List of shelters:

Gaston County:

Gaston County Resource Center

1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy Dallas, NC 28034

Henderson County:

East Henderson High School

110 Upward Rd Hendersonville, NC 28726

Johnston County:

Johnston County Industries

912 N. Brightleaf Blvd Smithfield, NC

Mecklenburg County:

J.M. Alexander Middle School

12010 Hambright Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078