2 found dead at hotel in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found dead at a hotel on Outlet Road, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Days Inn at about 2:51 p.m. on Sunday.

There, they found two people dead, as well as another person who they believe may be responsible for the incident.

That person has been detained, deputies say.

The investigation is still in its early stages, the sheriff’s office says.

