2 found dead at hotel in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found dead at a hotel on Outlet Road, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Days Inn at about 2:51 p.m. on Sunday.

There, they found two people dead, as well as another person who they believe may be responsible for the incident.

That person has been detained, deputies say.

The investigation is still in its early stages, the sheriff’s office says.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Full list of school closings Several schools in our area will be closed on Monday due to the potential of severe weather associated with Hurricane Irma.

Vehicle fire in Easley causes temporary road closure The Easley Fire Department responded to a truck fire that caused all four lanes of Hwy 123 to be closed for about two and a half hours.

Help find missing man in Greenville Co. Deputies in Greenville Co. are searching for a missing man with symptoms of dementia, 77-year-old Vicente Antonio Rodriguez.

Victim identified in fatal Simpsonville crash Man died after driving through fence, entering interstate, and hitting median.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-76 in Anderson Co. Highway Patrol says the driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash on US-76 in Anderson County.