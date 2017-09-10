Anderson Civic Center opens as shelter for Irma evacuees

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Civic Center has opened as a shelter for Florida and Georgia residents who are evacuating from Hurricane Irma’s projected path.

The shelter will also be open for those in Anderson County and around the Upstate who are concerned about their safety as high winds are expected to impact the area Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Here is the address for the Anderson Civic Center:

3027 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Anderson, S.C. 29622

The shelter is pet-friendly.

Click here for a complete list of shelters.

