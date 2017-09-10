Anderson Co. District 5 schools closed on Monday

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – All Anderson County District 5 schools will be closed tomorrow, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

They say decisions regarding Tuesday will be made after further discussion with emergency management officials tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

