Deputy killed in crash after helping at evacuation shelter

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hardee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been helping at an evacuation shelter was killed on her way home to pick up supplies for the shelter.

Hardee County Sheriff Arnold Lanier said Bridges was a 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened Sunday morning at the intersection of State Route 66 and Old Trueswald Road.

The person in the other car was also killed. That person was a department of corrections officer.

No other details have been released.

