Drug task force auctions 67 pairs of shoes seized from drug dealer

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — It’s not unusual for officers to confiscate particular items during a search warrant or raid. During a recent raid, they confiscated shoes, a lot of shoes worth a lot of money.

It’s all going to be put to good use.

Sales from dozens of confiscated sneakers will go towards the fight to help keep drugs off the streets in our local communities.

Licking County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Paul Cortright is the Commander of the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force. He says once items are confiscated they go through a full process of law before they are awarded as a seizure. They go through the grand jury then a judge before making it to the sheriff’s office.

Lieutenant Cortright adds, “It’s going to help arrest additional criminals from the seizure of these shoes and from the other seizures that the task force does after they are awarded to us.”

Sixty-seven pairs of shoes, brand names – some never even worn. One particular pair alone had a receipt attached for one hundred and sixty dollars.

All were confiscated at Kenya Davis’ residence. An investigation began earlier this year which led to the arrest of Kenya Davis in Licking County by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force. Davis was sentenced in August to 11 years in prison for possession of cocaine and trafficking.

Lieutenant Cortright adds sometimes shoes are used like money when buying or selling drugs. It’s not exactly known if this is what happened in this particular case.

“When these drug cases like this when we get a seizure it goes to public sale and that money goes right back into our trust fund. That money goes right back into drug enforcement that takes that burden off of these individual agencies and makes us more effective. You need everything from the undercover equipment to the training to the fleet of vehicles whatever it might be, all that’s an expense that these seizures help us maintain on a daily basis,” said Lieutenant Cortright.

The shoes are currently up for auction on the website govdeals.com and range in men’s sizes 10 to 12.

The auction closes on September 15th.

