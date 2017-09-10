Electric cooperative crews preparing for Irma’s impact

(WSPA) – Crews with Duke Energy are preparing for the possible damage and power outages that may result from Hurricane Irma.

Officials with Duke Energy say they have about 8,000 people ready to respond, and that number is only going to grow.

About 1,500 people, including line workers, damage assessors, and vegetation workers, will be headed to assist in Florida.

However, with expected damage and power outages in the Carolinas, crews will be ready to respond here first and then, once repairs are made, they will head down to Florida.

Crews from several other states are also coming to assist South Carolina.

Nine electric cooperatives from Arkansas will be sending line workers, line trucks, and bucket trucks to the Palmetto State on Monday morning.

Eight Virginia electric cooperatives will send crews and equipment to S.C. on Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.

North Carolina will send available crews and equipment as well.

More stories you may like on 7News

SC National Guard prepares to help Hurricane Irma victims Soldiers and airmen with the South Carolina National Guard are monitoring Hurricane Irma, and preparing to deploy to the areas hit hardest b…

Full list of school closings Several schools in our area will be closed on Monday due to the potential of severe weather associated with Hurricane Irma.

Vehicle fire in Easley causes temporary road closure The Easley Fire Department responded to a truck fire that caused all four lanes of Hwy 123 to be closed for about two and a half hours.

Help find missing man in Greenville Co. Deputies in Greenville Co. are searching for a missing man with symptoms of dementia, 77-year-old Vicente Antonio Rodriguez.

Victim identified in fatal Simpsonville crash Man died after driving through fence, entering interstate, and hitting median.