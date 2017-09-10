Evacuees from FL, GA seek shelter in Upstate church

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Evacuees are still arriving in our area seeking safety from Hurricane Irma.

There are shelters in Western North Carolina and the Upstate.

“The main reason we left is because of Miricle,” said Christopher Moore. “I wasn’t about to have her down there.”

He and Brandi Holmes are going the extra mile to protect their 9 month old daughter Miricle. State leaders urged evacuations from Georgia’s coast ahead of Hurricane Irma, sending these Savannah parents to the Upstate.

“There’s no point in staying especially when everything floods there already when it rains,” said Moore.

They say watching the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas also factored into their fear.

“That’s what scared me,” said Holmes. “People wading through water.”

It’s not the first time Tampa resident Victoria Royal fled a big storm, saying she also evacuated New Orleans because of Hurricane Katrina.

“We just had to go,” said Royal. “We’d rather evacuate and regret it than not and regret it.”

After days on the road, the couple found Redemption Church in Greenville. The church partnered with the Red Cross.

“First thing someone did when I walked into the church was hug me,” she said. “Incredible and kind and we appreciate it.”

The welcoming mentality Moore and Holmes say they’ve seen so far.

“It’s just amazing,” said Moore. “During the sermon they were constantly telling people that they were having a shelter open in case anybody needed a place to stay.”

They say the shelter has a capacity to hold about 175 people and another 87 at a backup facility. They say people can also donate things like water, nonperishable food, and feminine products.