Full list of school closings

(WSPA) – Several schools in our area will be closed on Monday due to the potential of severe weather associated with Hurricane Irma.

Here is a list of those school closures:

ANDERSON CO.

All Anderson County schools will be closed on Monday, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

Officials say decisions regarding Tuesday and Wednesday will be made after further discussion with emergency management officials tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

SPARTANBURG CO.

All Spartanburg County schools will be closed on Monday.

GREENVILLE CO.

All Greenville County schools will be closed on Monday.

PICKENS CO.

All Pickens County schools will be closed on Monday.

GREENWOOD CO.

There will be no school tomorrow for students or staff for Greenwood School District 50 or 52.

NEWBERRY CO.

The School District of Newberry County will be closing all schools and canceling all activities on Monday, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

NORTH GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY

All classes will be canceled until Wednesday, September 13th.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

All classes will be canceled on Monday.

LIMESTONE COLLEGE – EXTENDED CAMPUS

Limestone College’s extended campus locations will be closed on Monday, according to a release from the school.

The extended campus locations that will be closed include Aiken, Charleston, and Columbia.

The Charleston location will be closed on Tuesday as well.

No decision has been made for Limestone’s campus in Gaffney at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

