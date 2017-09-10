GA Gov. expands state of emergency to include entire state

(WSPA) – Governor Nathan Deal has decided to expand the state of emergency to include all 159 counties in the state of Georgia, according to a press release.

With heavy rains, strong wind, and possible flooding ahead, the governor decided to add the remaining 65 counties to the state of emergency.

The state government will be closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel, according to the release.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

