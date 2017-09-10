Limestone College’s extended campus locations closed on Monday

By Published:

(WSPA) – Limestone College’s extended campus locations will be closed on Monday, according to a release from the school.

The decision was made because of the potential severe weather associated with Hurricane Irma.

The extended campus locations that will be closed include Aiken, Charleston, and Columbia.

The Charleston location will be closed on Tuesday as well.

No decision has been made for Limestone’s campus in Gaffney at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

 