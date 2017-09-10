Mobile Meals of Spartanburg to serve food tomorrow; needs your help

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Mobile Meals of Spartanburg says they’re planning to serve all meals tomorrow and need your help.

The group is looking for more drivers to help deliver the 1300-1500 meals they provide each day.

They say they are in desperate need of substitute drivers because of the weather.

If you’d like to help, you are asked to call (864) 573-7684.

They are located at 393 East Main Street in Spartanburg.

More stories you may like on 7News

Full list of school closings

Updated: ago

Several schools in our area will be closed on Monday due to the potential of severe weather associated with Hurricane Irma.