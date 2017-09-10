Newberry Co. schools closed on Monday

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WSPA) – The School District of Newberry County will be closing all schools and canceling all activities on Monday, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The decision to suspend operations was out of caution of high winds and possible tornadoes, the sheriff’s office says.

