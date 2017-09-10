SC National Guard prepares to help Hurricane Irma victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials from nearly every agency in South Carolina are tracking Hurricane Irma as the storm moves up the coast. They’re keeping an eye on how the storm will affect the Palmetto State, and our neighbors to the south.

One of the agencies keeping an eye on the storm is the South Carolina National Guard. Officials say more than 1,000 soldiers are on standby, and are ready to deploy to help the victims.

Lt. Col. Cindi King said troops train year-round for every type of natural disaster.

“This is the peak of hurricane season. Every season has its own personality, so we watch the forecast, we work with our partners, and we’re ready,’ Lt. Col. King said.

Officials said more than 500 soldiers and airmen are ready to deploy to the coast of South Carolina, and another 650 are ready to head further south to Florida and Georgia.

“There’s so many unknowns with what this storm is going to bring those states, the best we can do is be ready for them,” Lt. Col. King said. “The National Guard is a family. We look at every state, we look at the regions as our community partners. We train together, we work together, we deploy together.”

Officials said the number of soldiers deployed could change depending on the damage from Hurricane Irma. When Governor McMaster gives the order, the troops will head out to help those in need.