Vehicle fire in Easley causes temporary road closure

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Fire Department is asking people to avoid Hwy 123 at Brushy Creek Rd. Sunday.

Around 9 a.m. the fire department’s Facebook page announced the closure of both lanes of Hwy 123 near the intersection of Brushy Creek Rd. due to a vehicle fire.

The Easley Fire Department is asking all drivers to take an alternate route and leave a little earlier than normal if you have to travel in that area.

According to the post, the fire caused a large fuel leak that needed to be contained, with the assistance of the Pickens County Hazmat Team.